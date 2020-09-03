1/
JOHN LAWRENCE SIDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDMAN, John Lawrence Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, died suddenly on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria T. (Salvati) Sidman. Devoted father of Matthew Sidman of Tampa, FL, Jessica Sidman of Springhill, FL, Jennifer Medrano of Woburn, and Vincenzo Guglielmo of Saugus. Loving son of the late Abraham Sidman and Frances (Sandel). Dear brother of the late Eric Sidman. Loving grandfather of Avery Sidman, Harper Sidman, Ayanna Morales, and Makaila Vaillancourt. Nephew of Leo Sandel of Revere. Private graveside services will be held at Greenview Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Visit www.torfuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved