SIDMAN, John Lawrence Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, died suddenly on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria T. (Salvati) Sidman. Devoted father of Matthew Sidman of Tampa, FL, Jessica Sidman of Springhill, FL, Jennifer Medrano of Woburn, and Vincenzo Guglielmo of Saugus. Loving son of the late Abraham Sidman and Frances (Sandel). Dear brother of the late Eric Sidman. Loving grandfather of Avery Sidman, Harper Sidman, Ayanna Morales, and Makaila Vaillancourt. Nephew of Leo Sandel of Revere. Private graveside services will be held at Greenview Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Visit www.torfuneralservice.com
for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com