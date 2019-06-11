LEDDY-LEDDIE, John "Sean" Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge and Cork City, Ireland, June 10. Husband of the late Mary (Frawley) Leddy. Son of the late William P. and Mary (Healey) Leddy. Devoted father of Mary D. DeVincent and her husband Kevin, William Leddy and his former wives Patty & Sharon, Augustine Leddy and his wife Kimberly Tamaren, Daniel Leddy and his wife Christy (Mary). Loving grandfather of Christina DeVincent, Gregory DeVincent and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Leddy, Erin Leddy, Barrett Leddy & his fiancé Loraine Magee, Colin Leddy, Caitlin & her husband Zachery Smith and Courtney Leddy. Great-grandfather of Owen & Aubree DeVincent. Brother of the late Daniel Leddy, the late William Leddy & his surviving wife Rita, the late Mary (Leddy) & her husband the late John Shea. Uncle of Michael & Kathleen Leddy, Rita (Leddy) Roche & her husband Brian, Kellie (Shea) Johnson & her husband Eric. Survived by many cousins and several great-nieces and nephews. Member of Local 25 & M.I.T. & Standard parking. Sean sailed from Cork City, Ireland to America, and made his life in Cambridge. He made his home with his wife "Dolly" where he raised his 4 children on Webster Ave. His neighbors become his friends and later on were his Webster Ave. family. Sean will be remembered the most for his love for his Irish heritage, Irish music and singing at family events, playing Hurling in Ireland, nights watching his sons play at the ball field, his long walks, and working in his retirement years as a parking attendant at M.I.T. in the main lot until he was 91. He was an avid Boston sports team fan. He loved being a proud husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family and many friends. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8 AM followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com



