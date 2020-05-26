|
CLINE, John Lee "Jack" Age 87 of Newburyport, passed away on May 21, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, Jack was the first of three sons born to Lyle and Mary (Betty Prettyman) Cline. Jack spent two years in the Army at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas before graduating from Northwestern University. He had a successful career with Prudential and then John Hancock until his retirement. Jack enjoyed traveling both at home and abroad, trying new recipes, tending to his garden, reading Agatha Christie and other mysteries, and indulging in a nice glass of wine. A fan of the Arts, he had an extensive collection of film noir and musicals, fiction and non-fiction books, museum posters, Southwestern and European ceramics and classical music. Jack is survived by his brothers Robert Cline (Judith) of Seattle, WA and Stephen Cline of Greenville, SC. He was the loving father to his daughter Liz (Mary E.) and her husband David Hootstein of Norfolk, MA, his son Patrick and his wife Susan of Clermont, NJ, his late son Michael (lovingly cared for by his wife Jennifer) and his late son Christopher (lovingly cared for by his wife Mara). Jack was Grandaddy to his eight grandchildren, Melissa (Michael), William (Janine), Matthew, Sara, John, Drew (Gabriela), David and Robert. He had four great-grandchildren, Anna, Benjamin, Hailey and Cameron. Jack is also survived by his best friend and travel, opera, and dinner partner Thaddeus Osmolski. Jack's family is forever grateful to Ted and cannot thank him enough for being there every day. In the absence of services and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's name to Compassionate Care ALS, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center or the . The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting Mr. Cline's family with his funeral arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020