JAMIESON, John Lee "Jack" Age 83, of Sharon, MA passed away on May 20, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Sheelah (Fallon) Jamieson, they were married 53 years. In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by their two daughters: Regen Milani and her husband Donald of Walpole, and Kate Young of Sharon; and his five grandchildren: Ashley, Travis, Wyatt, Christopher, and Daniel. He also leaves his younger brother William "Bill" Jamieson and his wife Diane, his nieces Brenda Lang and Sheri Jamieson, and his great-nephew Spencer Lang, all of Madison, WI. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home of WALPOLE. Due to the COVID-19 health directives, a private memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl, Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928 or at https://ipffoundation.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020