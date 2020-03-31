|
|
LONGO, John Of Lynnfield, passed away March 24, 2020 at the age of 84. His beloved wife of 62 years, Frances (Augliera) Longo, passed away just five days later on March 29, 2020 at the age of 82. John and Frances were the cherished parents of John Longo of Groveland, Lauren Landry and her husband David of Lynnfield, David Longo and his wife Karen of Danvers and Leslie Lewis and her wife Avon of Arlington. They were the adored grandparents of Nathan Doyle, Noah and Hannah Longo, Ava, Owen and Dana Landry, Zachary and Emily Longo and Katherine, Eleanor and Margaret Lewis. Additionally, the Longos are also survived by John's sister Beverly Longo of Lynnfield and Frances' sisters Ann Daniels and her husband Michael of Newton and Louise Augliera of Boston. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, Massachusetts and will be held at a future date. If you would like to express your condolences, please visit our guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020