LOSCO, John Of Wakefield, May 7. Beloved husband of the late June L. (Marcotti) Losco. Loving father of Lorraine Howard of North Reading, Pamela Barton-Almy of Lynnfield and Jack Losco of Wakefield. Brother of the late Anna O'Donnell and Parma Losco. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Matthew, Nicolas, Ava, JJ, and Anthony. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019