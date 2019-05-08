Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
JOHN LOSCO Obituary
LOSCO, John Of Wakefield, May 7. Beloved husband of the late June L. (Marcotti) Losco. Loving father of Lorraine Howard of North Reading, Pamela Barton-Almy of Lynnfield and Jack Losco of Wakefield. Brother of the late Anna O'Donnell and Parma Losco. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Matthew, Nicolas, Ava, JJ, and Anthony. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
