JOHN LOUIS FRADETTE

JOHN LOUIS FRADETTE Obituary
FRADETTE, John Louis Of Lexington, April 13, from complications due to Covid-19. Beloved husband of 59 years to Carol Fradette (nee Young). Devoted father of Caroline (John) Giles, Michelle Fradette, Nicole (Stephen) Fradette, John Paul Fradette, and Danielle Fradette. Dear brother of Theresa Tremblay and the late Gerard, Henri, Lucian, and Paul Fradette. Loving son of the late Albini and Marie Rose Fradette. Adoring grandfather of Sam, Olivia, Celia, and William. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. John retired as a Captain from the Lexington Fire Department following nearly four decades of service and was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Korean War. John loved spending time with his family and was known as Fireman John by friends of Bill W. In short: friendly guy, big heart, adored his family. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private Graveside Service will be held at Westview Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22. A celebration honoring John's life will be held at a later date. In appreciation of the efforts of all first responders, contributions in his memory can be made to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston, MA 02110 www.macovid19relieffund.org Douglass Funeral Home, LEXINGTON, 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020
