SPADAZZI, John Louis Of Walpole, March 23, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Mary T. (Whalen) Spadazzi. Loving father of James J. Spadazzi and his wife, Elena (Son) Spadazzi, of Foxborough. Cherished and proud grandfather of Dylan Spadazzi, Harrison Spadazzi, and Ella Spadazzi all of Foxborough. Dear cousin of Kathy Ludvicksen of Washington. Brother-in-law of Marjorie P. Whalen of Medford, Richard F. Whalen of Florida, the late Eileen A. Whalen, and the late Thomas J. Whalen. Devoted uncle and grand-uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, John's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. A Memorial Mass at Saint Timothy's Church in Norwood will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place following the Mass. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, 736 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135, in care of Olga Kozyreva, MD. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
