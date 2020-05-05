|
|
LYMAN, John "Jack" Age 79, passed away on April 20 in Naples, Florida. He was a longtime snowbird resident since 1993 of Falling Waters on Davis Boulevard. He was the beloved son of the late John E. Lyman, Sr. & Catherine Ryan Lyman. He was the partner and husband of John "Jack" Murphy. The brother of Harry Lyman & Margaret Milnes and the late Edward Lyman. Born & raised in Lowell, MA. For many years lived in Cambridge, MA. He enjoyed life to the fullest and made the best by traveling around the world as a travel agent. Jack enjoyed Broadway and London Theater. He was a longtime member of the Boston Prime Timers and the G.S.N of Naples, FL. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for John "Jack" LYMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020