|
|
BEGGS, John M. Of Wellesley, July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Adele (Mitchell). Devoted father of Stephen, Amy, and William. Grandfather of Jason and Lauren. John was a former member of the Nehoiden Golf Club, Wellesley. A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Church, Wellesley at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2020