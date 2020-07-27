Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN M. BEGGS

JOHN M. BEGGS Obituary
BEGGS, John M. Of Wellesley, July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Adele (Mitchell). Devoted father of Stephen, Amy, and William. Grandfather of Jason and Lauren. John was a former member of the Nehoiden Golf Club, Wellesley. A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Church, Wellesley at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2020
