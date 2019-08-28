|
CARROLL, John M. Of Middleboro, moved on to eternal peace on August 27, 2019, after 80 years of life that was never short of love, laughter and quick-witted humor. John will join the love of his life, Rosemary K. Carroll, who predeceased him fifteen months ago, with whom he is sure to rekindle their everlasting bond in the kingdom of heaven. John was the son of the late John and Mary (Lynch) Carroll. John was born in South Boston, and lived in Weymouth, Falmouth, and Palm Harbor, FL. A man of faith and a proud graduate of Boston College High School, John was employed by the Boston Edison Company for over 40 years, as a manager in the Printing Division. John's love of the sea as the son of a Navy man earned him letters of accommodation from the highest order of the Coast Guard Auxiliary as an outstanding man of service. He was an aficionado of all things associated with World War II memorabilia, an avid hunter, and collector of fine firearms. His gentle humor and compassion for others will be his enduring legacy to his entire extended family. Survivors include his dear sister, Nancy R. Carroll of Weymouth, and many beloved nieces and nephews. John was the sole son of his family and was predeceased by his two sisters, Claire and Mary Anne. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Service on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main St. (Rt. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital). See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. AMDG
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019