CHIASSON, John M. Of Waltham, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen L. (LeBlanc) Chiasson. Father of Joseph M. Chiasson (Arlene Crowley) of Beacon Falls, CT, Thomas P. Chiasson of Waltham, John M. Chiasson, Jr. of Merrimack, NH, Laura A. Tieri (Robert) of Woburn and Paul D. Chiasson (Kathleen) of Bethel, ME. Grandfather of Kara, Mark, Matthew, and Jake Chiasson. Brother of Joseph Chiasson of AZ, Esther Bigham of Fairhaven, Jeanette Fitzgerald of Walpole, Mary Choates of FL and the late Thomas Chiasson and Margaret Ouellette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, January 27th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020