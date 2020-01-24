Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
JOHN M. CHIASSON

JOHN M. CHIASSON Obituary
CHIASSON, John M. Of Waltham, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen L. (LeBlanc) Chiasson. Father of Joseph M. Chiasson (Arlene Crowley) of Beacon Falls, CT, Thomas P. Chiasson of Waltham, John M. Chiasson, Jr. of Merrimack, NH, Laura A. Tieri (Robert) of Woburn and Paul D. Chiasson (Kathleen) of Bethel, ME. Grandfather of Kara, Mark, Matthew, and Jake Chiasson. Brother of Joseph Chiasson of AZ, Esther Bigham of Fairhaven, Jeanette Fitzgerald of Walpole, Mary Choates of FL and the late Thomas Chiasson and Margaret Ouellette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, January 27th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
