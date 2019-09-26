Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse)
Brighton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CRIMLISK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN M. CRIMLISK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN M. CRIMLISK Obituary
CRIMLISK, John M. BFD Lt. Ret., of Brighton, September 25, 2019. Beloved father of Heather Pummer & her husband David of Deltona, FL. Son of the late Francis & Helen (Roman) Crimlisk. Dear brother of Charles J. Crimlisk & his wife Sandra of Waltham, Janet Crimlisk of Newton, Phyllis Crimlisk-Basso & her late husband Al "Butch" Basso of Canton, and the late Martha Crimlisk. Loving grandfather of Callie Elizabeth and Emma Reese Pummer. Uncle of Richard Crimlisk and Judith Vizard. John was a former Lieutenant in the Boston Fire Department and United States Marine Corps. veteran of the Vietnam War. Funeral from the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Monday, September 30th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Visiting Hours Sunday, September 29th from 4 – 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For Directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now