CRIMLISK, John M. BFD Lt. Ret., of Brighton, September 25, 2019. Beloved father of Heather Pummer & her husband David of Deltona, FL. Son of the late Francis & Helen (Roman) Crimlisk. Dear brother of Charles J. Crimlisk & his wife Sandra of Waltham, Janet Crimlisk of Newton, Phyllis Crimlisk-Basso & her late husband Al "Butch" Basso of Canton, and the late Martha Crimlisk. Loving grandfather of Callie Elizabeth and Emma Reese Pummer. Uncle of Richard Crimlisk and Judith Vizard. John was a former Lieutenant in the Boston Fire Department and United States Marine Corps. veteran of the Vietnam War. Funeral from the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Monday, September 30th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Visiting Hours Sunday, September 29th from 4 – 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For Directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019