DALY, John M. "Jack" Of Waltham, July 10, 2019. Son of the late Walter F. and Mary F. (Kelly) Daly. Brother of Walter F. "Bob" Daly (Patricia) of Billerica, Marie E. Daly of Waltham, Dorothy E. Merrifield (Frank) of Snellville, Georgia and Patricia A. Daly (Brian Bakke) of Woburn. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Jack's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, July 14th from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019