Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
High St.
Wareham, MA
View Map
JOHN M. DAMATA


1951 - 2020
JOHN M. DAMATA Obituary
DAMATA, John M. Age 68, of Wareham, March 4, 2020. Husband of Sally J. (Barney) Damata. Brother of Stephen Damata and his wife Stephanie of Foxboro, Dennis Damata of Norton, Richard Damata and his wife Rosemary of Milton, and Vincent Damata and his wife Karen of Franklin, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM, on Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, High St., Wareham, at 10 AM. Interment will be at a later date. Visiting Hours will be Sun., from 4–7 PM, at the Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to Mass. General Hospital Orthopedic Oncology, c/o Mass. General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Wareham 508-295-0060
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
