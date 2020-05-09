|
|
DEAN, John M. "Jack" Age 75, died May 4, 2020 from complications from COVID-19 in Norwood, MA. Jack was raised in Mattapan, MA, the only child of Sarah (Maloney) and John M. Dean. He attended Boston Technical High School (now the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics & Science), and received his BS from Boston College, where he spent many of his later years cheering on Eagles football and basketball teams with his children and grandchildren. He married Rosemary (Cooney) in 1969 and made a home in Norwood and later Walpole, MA, raising two daughters. A whiz with numbers, it was only natural Jack would spend his professional life as a banker. He began his career as Treasurer of Weymouth Savings Bank and went on to be Vice President of People's Savings Bank in Brockton. He eventually retired from Saugusbank (now North Shore Bank) in 2006 after 14 years as President and CEO. He remained on the Board of Directors until 2017. Jack was also an active Rotarian and a member of the Brockton Rotary as well as past president of the Saugus Rotary. Sports and outdoor activities were a big part of Jack's life.An avid runner, Jack almost never took a day off from hitting the pavement come rain or shine. While he could boast having completed numerous marathons, it was his 20 years running the Falmouth Road Race of which he was most proud. There was nothing he enjoyed more than finishing a late afternoon run in the blazing heat in Falmouth where he spent his summers, and then cooling off in the ocean at Surf Drive Beach followed by a frosty beer. Jack also enjoyed a round of golf, spending time on the links at the Cape Cod Country Club. He participated in frequent low-key weekend tournaments as a member of the Falmouth Men's Club with his foursome, a group of close friends with a penchant for pink golf shirts, who became known as the Pink Flamingos. Jack did a lot of traveling. Whether a short car ride or a long plane ride, Jack was sure to agree to the trip strongly suggested by his bride, quietly listening to her lengthy monologues of historical facts on the location. Jack had perfected the look of genuine interest while actually dreaming of his return to his recliner at home and the newspaper. A die hard Red Sox fan, Jack took his children and grandchildren to many a game at Fenway Park, but his truly favorite way to follow the boys of summer was on the radio with Joe Castiglione in an armchair at his Cape house, which he affectionately referred to as The Summer Wind. In addition to his wife of almost 51 years, Jack is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Vrettas and her husband William of Milton, and Alicia Petersen and her husband Thomas of Milton. He was the much loved Papa to Taylor, Brady, Jocelyn, Reiley and Lucas. Jack also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews, as well as a very tight group of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, who will miss his dry wit. All Services are private due to COVID-19, with burial taking place at St. Francis Cemetery in Walpole. A Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at a later date. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Saugus Rotary Club, where they will support Interact, Youth Exchange and Rotary Youth Leadership programs. Donations may be sent to: Keith Harris, 140 Central Street, Rowley, MA 01960. Gillooly Funeral Home, NORWOOD, 781-762-0174 GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020