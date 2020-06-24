Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
Highland Cemetery,
Norwood, MA
DONNELLY, John M. Of North Attleborough, formerly of Norwood, passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Loretta C. (Giblin) Donnelly. Devoted father of Mary D. Hughes and her husband Thomas of Mansfield, John M. Donnelly and his wife Mary of North Attleborough, Robert G. Donnelly and his wife Michelle of Norwood, Joanne Parkinson and her husband William of North Attleborough, Stephen J. Donnelly and his wife Venetia of North Attleborough, Paul W. Donnelly and his wife Diane of Attleboro and the late Jeanne M. Thornton and her late husband Robert. Brother of Mary Donnelly of Lynn and the late James Donnelly, Thomas Donnelly, Joseph Donnelly, William Donnelly, Robert Donnelly and Catherine Marchocki. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John was a retired Letter Carrier for the US Post Office in Needham. Prior to that, he was an owner/operator of a Cushman's Bakery franchise. He also worked for the Foxboro Raceway, Raynham Park Raceway, Cushman's Bakery as a delivery driver with his own truck and part-time employee at the Norwood Assessor's Office. John was a graduate of Mission Church High School and was a 50 yr. parishioner at St. Catherine's Church, Norwood. He was a Norwood K of C member and VFW Post 2452 member. John was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, serving during WWII. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2020
