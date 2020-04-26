Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN M. DUFFY


1936 - 2020
JOHN M. DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY, John M. Of Waltham. April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (McGarry) Duffy. Father of John M. Duffy, Jr. and his wife Kim of Pelham, NH, James H. Duffy and his wife Donna of Mendon, Stephen L. Duffy and his wife Marianne of Waltham and Andrew P. Duffy of Woburn. He was also the beloved "Grampa" to Nolan, Lauren, Michael, William, Jack, Gina, and Fenton. Brother of Janet Maguire and her husband Jack of Waltham, Paul Duffy and his wife Edna of Amelia Island, FL, Alice Duffy of Naples, FL and the late Lt. Lawrence "Larry" Duffy, US Army. His many nieces, nephews, and his friends in Naples, FL, will also miss him dearly. Funeral Services and burial in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham are private. John's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Saint Jude's Church, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Waltham Centennial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Rockland Trust, 75 Moody St., Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
