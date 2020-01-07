|
FORCELLATI, John M. "Curly" Of Revere, formerly of the North End, January 7th. Manager of Villa Francesca. Beloved husband of Danielle T. (Rosenthal) Forcellati. Loving father of Francesca Theresa & his furry daughter Rosie. Son of the late Giovanni & Mary (Schiavone) Forcellati. Dear brother of Anita DiMarzo of Medford & her late husband Al, Marlene Forcellati & Maria Forcellati of the North End. Devoted son-in-law of the late Theresa "Aggie" Rosenthal & the late Henry Rosenthal & his wife Sandy of Burlington. Brother-in-law of Henry Rosenthal & his wife Patty of Revere, Brian Rosenthal & his girlfriend, Debbie of Revere, Peter Thomas & his wife Gilda of NH. Late nephew of Gaetano "The Turk" Forcellati. Uncle of Devin Ciampi, Ava & Mia Thomas. Also survived by chosen "son" Tomas Salmeron & his wife, Xiomara & daughter Kate. Best friend of Joseph "Baby Joe" Mancuso of the North End & Paul Viscione of Florida. Father figure to Chloe, Ella, Brenna, Ali & Tizi. Also survived by many extended family members. Late Lt. U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Bronze Star recipient. Member of Sulmona Club of the North End. His career took him from Suffolk University graduate to Probation Officer Dorchester District Court followed by Manager of The State Police Project for Child Support & then Special Investigator for The Interstate Unit - Child Support/DOR. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Fisher House Project Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 to ease the burden of our veterans & their families during illness or injury. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020