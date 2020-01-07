Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FORCELLATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN M. "CURLY" FORCELLATI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN M. "CURLY" FORCELLATI Obituary
FORCELLATI, John M. "Curly" Of Revere, formerly of the North End, January 7th. Manager of Villa Francesca. Beloved husband of Danielle T. (Rosenthal) Forcellati. Loving father of Francesca Theresa & his furry daughter Rosie. Son of the late Giovanni & Mary (Schiavone) Forcellati. Dear brother of Anita DiMarzo of Medford & her late husband Al, Marlene Forcellati & Maria Forcellati of the North End. Devoted son-in-law of the late Theresa "Aggie" Rosenthal & the late Henry Rosenthal & his wife Sandy of Burlington. Brother-in-law of Henry Rosenthal & his wife Patty of Revere, Brian Rosenthal & his girlfriend, Debbie of Revere, Peter Thomas & his wife Gilda of NH. Late nephew of Gaetano "The Turk" Forcellati. Uncle of Devin Ciampi, Ava & Mia Thomas. Also survived by chosen "son" Tomas Salmeron & his wife, Xiomara & daughter Kate. Best friend of Joseph "Baby Joe" Mancuso of the North End & Paul Viscione of Florida. Father figure to Chloe, Ella, Brenna, Ali & Tizi. Also survived by many extended family members. Late Lt. U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Bronze Star recipient. Member of Sulmona Club of the North End. His career took him from Suffolk University graduate to Probation Officer Dorchester District Court followed by Manager of The State Police Project for Child Support & then Special Investigator for The Interstate Unit - Child Support/DOR. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Fisher House Project Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 to ease the burden of our veterans & their families during illness or injury. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -