INGERSOLL, John M. Of North Reading and Norway, ME, formerly of Melrose. Feb. 11. Husband of Patricia (Christopher) Ingersoll and the late Sandra (McCutchen) Ingersoll. Father of Kirk Ingersoll and wife Jessica of GA, and Staci Hayes and husband Brian of Alabama. Brother of Ann Crawley of SC, and Nora Nicholas of PA. Also survived by three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 11am. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M., 326 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obit/directions & guestbook:
www.mcdonalddfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020