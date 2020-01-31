|
JOHNSON, John M. "Jack" Age 96, of Belmont, died peacefully at home on January 27, 2020, joining his beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia M. Johnson (Moore), who passed away at age 94 just 2 months earlier. Loving father of Brian L. Johnson, Ann J. Sullivan and her husband Edward M. Sullivan, Laura Johnson and her partner Perley Fogg, Neil H. Johnson and his wife Ann-Marie Johnson, and Lois H. Johnson and her husband Jeffrey S. Follett. Cherished grandfather ("Grampa," "Grampy,"and "Gamp") of twelve (Conrad, Sally, Caroline, Emily, Molly, Patricia, Eric, Matthew, Ryan, Joseph, Nathan and Evelyn), great-grandfather of two (Claudia and Hilda). Predeceased by his sister Joan Solli and survived by dear sisters-in-law Virginia O'Grady and Lauretta Cloherty. Son of the late John A. and Josephine Johnson, Jack was raised in Somerville and Arlington. At 18, he left the Arlington High School pitcher's mound for service in the 15th U.S. Air Force in World War II, ultimately flying 23 combat missions over central Europe as a ball turret gunner in a B-24 Liberator. Following his WW II service, for which he earned the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Jack graduated from Boston University with a B.S. in Journalism and later studied at the school of the Museum of Fine Arts. He rejoined the Air Force as a Lieutenant, serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Jack was a commercial artist for several corporations, ending his career as advertising designer at the Boston Globe. His long life was filled with family, faith and many interests: he was an award-winning painter, skilled woodworker, and prolific gardener. At any given time, he could be found perusing an atlas, the Catechism of the Catholic Church or a book on mathematics, mineralogy or the Civil War. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in meets and games. Former Chaplain of the Belmont V.F.W. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hour in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 A.M. Interment Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020