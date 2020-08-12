|
KILGALLEN, John M. Of Wayland, age 73, died August 10, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary (Plunkett) Kilgallan; father of Michael & Brian; grandfather of Shaun, James, Desmond, Liam, Aiden; brother of the late Walter & Donald Kilgallen and Jane Richardson. Born in Boston, raised in Hyde Park, graduate of Cathedral High School, longtime resident of Wayland. Retired Director of Operations at Marlborough Realty. John loved his family and his summers on Newfound Lake. Memorial wake Sunday, August 16 from 4pm to 7pm at John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd., WAYLAND. Visiting Hours: Memorial Mass Monday, August 17, 10:30am at St. Anselm Church, 18 Landham Rd., Sudbury. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Condolences and directions at www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com Emmons Funeral Home [email protected] 603-744-3358
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020