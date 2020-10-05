MacKENZIE, John M. Of Sharon, previously of Ft. Myers, FL and Medford, passed away October 4th. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Murphy). Stepfather of Kathy Kozul, Patricia Dischrisofaro, Lisa Shankour and Sharon Perillo. Brother of Lawrence MacKenzie of Sharon, Lynda Butler of FL, and the late Donald MacKenzie. Also survived by several grandchildren. Veteran United States Marine Corps. Funeral Services private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
