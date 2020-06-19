|
MARKS, John M. Of Somerville June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Pelham Marks. Loving son of the late Russell and Dorothy Marks. Dear son-in-law of Ernest C. Pelham and the late Catherine Farrell Pelham. Dear stepfather of Shannon and Brogan McGonagle of South Boston. Cherished brother of Kathleen Tsechrintzis and her husband George, Karen Collins and her husband Daniel, Russell and his wife Debbi, Robert and his wife Phyllis, Paul and his wife Cheryl, Steven and his wife Jodi, and Brian Marks. Godfather of Nathan Marks. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, SOMERVILLE at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Interment private. Late member of the George Dilboy VFW Post 529, Somerville, American Legion Post 19, Somerville, and employee Northeast Tire. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the George Dilboy VFW Post 529, 351 Summer St., Somerville, MA 02144. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020