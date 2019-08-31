Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN MCLAUGHLIN
JOHN MCLAUGHLIN
JOHN M. MCLAUGHLIN

JOHN M. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, John M. Of Stoneham, formerly of Reading, August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Hurton) McLaughlin. Devoted father of Michael F. McLaughlin and his wife Sandy of Reading, Jean L. Morrison and her husband Tim of Billerica and Mary Donahue and her husband Robert of Wilmington. Loving grandfather of Steve Morrison and his wife Amanda, Nicole Claflin and her husband Mike, and Sean Morrison; Michael, Lindsay and Jason Donahue; Matt and Sam McLaughlin. Loving great-grandfather of Savannah and Kaia Morrison, and Nora Claflin. John was one of nine siblings and is survived by his older sister Mary Skinner of Michigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10:00AM. Burial to follow at Wood End Cemetery in Reading. There are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. John was a veteran of the Korean War, US Army. For directions and online guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.

View the online memorial for John M. McLAUGHLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
