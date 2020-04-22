|
|
NARDONE, John M. Of Florida, formerly of Haverhill, MA, was called to Heaven on April 19, 2020. John was born on June 8, 1956 in Cambridge, MA. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph, and his mother Louise. He leaves behind his loving stepmom, Ella Nardone of Florida; his brothers, Robert and his wife Lea of Stoneham, David and his wife Andrea of Florida, David Riehn and his wife Michelle or Florida, and his sister Nancy Riehn of Missouri. John also leaves a special aunt, Doris Parsons, who helped care for him when he moved to Florida. He also leaves behind several loving nieces and nephews. John grew up in Everett, MA, graduating from Everett High School in 1975. John suffered with Neurofibromatosis his whole life, and for many years of his life wore a back brace. He was very independent and lived his life to the fullest. John worked for many years in the shipping and receiving department of Lady Grace in Woburn, MA. He also rose to the rank of Trustee in local Chapter #165 of the Elks Club in Haverhill, MA. John was deeply involved in the Elks' mission and donated many, many hours to help others. A Celebration of John's Life will be held in the Boston area at a later date.
View the online memorial for John M. NARDONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020