O'DONNELL, John M. Of Jamaica Plain, on January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann M. (Fox). Loving father of Maura Quinn and her husband Paul of Walpole, Michael O'Donnell of Jamaica Plain, Deirdre O'Donnell of Norwood, Erin Williams and her husband Michael of Hingham, Sean O'Donnell and his wife Terri of Windsor, CT, Terrence O'Donnell and his wife Stephanie of Dublin, OH, Brendan O'Donnell of Chicago, IL and the late Meaghann O'Donnell. Brother of Catherine Richardson of Milton. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, January 30th from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury on Friday, January 31st at 10:00am. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. John was a Boston College graduate, Class of 1959, and taught for 42 years in the Watertown Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For online guestbook and directions, pemurrayfuneral.com P. E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020