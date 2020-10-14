PAVLES, John M. Of Lynn, age 88, passed Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Beverly Hospital. He is survived by his son Stephen Pavles and his wife Christine of Derry, NH, daughter Laura Pavles of Astoria, NY, daughter Andrea Anderson and her husband Kevin Anderson of Las Vegas, NV, and grandchildren Luke Anderson and Scarlett Anderson. Also survived by sisters Irene Pavles of Lynn, Florence Lalikos of Wenham, and loving nieces, nephews and family. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Lazaris of Bedford. John graduated from Lynn Classical High School and Boston University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and achieved success as a founder and co-owner of family-owned ENACO Laboratories. Over 30 years the business developed multiple locations throughout northeast Massachusetts. John enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and participating both as a player and a coach in sporting activities, particularly basketball under team "Vlahos Brothers" in honor of his uncles Alex and Angelo Vlahos and their long-standing Lynn produce business. In retirement he passionately followed his Boston sports teams. Donations in John's memory can be made to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 8 Lafayette Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Services will be private. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for John M. PAVLES