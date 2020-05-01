Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
JOHN M. PICARDI Jr.

JOHN M. PICARDI Jr. Obituary
PICARDI, John M. Jr. Of Arlington, passed away on April 30th. Beloved son of John M. Picardi, Sr., and Eva M. (Paoletti) Picardi. Loving brother of Teresa A. Reddington and Richard J. Picardi and his wife Karen Miller Picardi. Uncle of Alex and Leah Reddington and Amanda and Robert Picardi. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. A private Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
