PICARDI, John M. Jr. Of Arlington, passed away on April 30th. Beloved son of John M. Picardi, Sr., and Eva M. (Paoletti) Picardi. Loving brother of Teresa A. Reddington and Richard J. Picardi and his wife Karen Miller Picardi. Uncle of Alex and Leah Reddington and Amanda and Robert Picardi. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. A private Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020