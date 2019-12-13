Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
JOHN RONAN
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
JOHN M. RONAN


1932 - 2019
JOHN M. RONAN Obituary
RONAN, John M. Of Tyngsboro, formerly of Burlington, December 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Flaherty) Ronan. Devoted father of Laurie A. Arata and her husband Curt of Tyngsboro, John J. Ronan and his wife Kim of Townsend, Linda M. Davarich and her husband Scott of Reading and James P. Ronan of Lowell. Cherished brother of Madeline Crawford of San Diego, CA and loving grandfather of 7. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING at 12pm. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-12pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Harborside Hospice, 241 Winter St., Suite 201, Haverhill, MA 01831. John was a veteran of the Korean War U.S. Air Force. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
