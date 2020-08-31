1/1
SLOANE, John M. Of Mansfield, August 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice (Dalton) Sloane. Devoted father of Taira Xaros, her husband Jim of Andover, Tiffany Bannister of N. Attleboro, Tammy Hyre, and her husband Aaron of Mansfield. Loving grandfather of Leigh, Jacob, Amelia, Annabella, John and Theodora. Brother of Brian Sloane, his wife Berta of Brockton, Thomas R. Sloane of Quincy and the late Mary Hudson and her surviving husband, William Hudson of Medford. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., N. Cambridge, Thursday, September 3rd at 10 am. Followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. John Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 to 8PM. Services will conclude with burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Proudly served with the US Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Contribution Services, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For direction, obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit, www.keefefuneralhome.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
