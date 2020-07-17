Boston Globe Obituaries
VARTANIAN, John M. Age 80 of Watertown, July 16, 2020. Beloved brother of Dorothy Paras & her husband Paul and the late George Vartanian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Donations in John's memory may be made to Watertown High School Boys Basketball, Attn: Steve Harrington, 50 Columbia St., Watertown, MA 02472 or Perkins School for the Blind, c/o Braille department, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472. Due to the Corona Virus, services were held privately. A Celebration of Life Mass honoring John will be scheduled at a later date. John was an honorary member of the Watertown Firefighters Union Local 1347. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
