JOHN M. "JACK" WALSH

JOHN M. "JACK" WALSH Obituary
WALSH, John M. "Jack" Ret. Brookline Police Captain on April 19, 2020. In Foxboro, formerly of Brookline, Brewster and Sandwich. Beloved husband for 38 years to Mary (Cullen McCarthy) Walsh. Dear father of John J. Walsh, Theresa Giannangelo, Kevin Walsh, Michele and Steve LaCount and Lori Morandi. Also survived by Mary's children, Leonard, Gregory, Richard, Timothy and Jo-anne, Adam and Ursula. Predeceased by his first wife Loretta (Corcoran) Walsh and son Richard S. Walsh. Loving grampy to his 13 grandchildren Kristen, Patricia, Jason, Erin, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Mariah, Samantha, Kayla, Rebecca, Daniel, Nicolette and Oliver and his 10 great-grandchildren Avelinn, Levi, Michael, Annabelle, Ryan, Dominic, Karsen, Colin Jack "CJ," Tenley, and Samuel, predeceased by infant great-grandson Branson. Also survived by his godson Joseph Lynch. Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA. 02135. Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will celebrated sometime in the coming months, when the restrictions on large gatherings has been lifted.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
