WILLIAMS, John M. Sr. Of Melrose, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to M. Bernadette "Bernie" Williams. Loving father of Grace M. Williams & Patricia Tarbox of Belmont, John M. Williams, Jr. & Karen of Lynnfield, Maureen E. Pyatt & Larry of Melrose, Michael J. Williams & Valerie Vining of Medford, Mary Ann Williams & Marcia Orlowski of Melrose, Joseph P. Williams & Rose of Saugus, Thomas P. Williams & Denise of Wakefield and James F. Williams & Nancy of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Nicole, Brian, Ashley, Jacqueline, James, Alex, Matthew, Ashton, Christopher, Ryan, Sean & Brady as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Charles & Catherine Williams, Henry & Anne Williams, Albert & Helen Williams, Thomas & Margaret Flanagan, Andrew & Mary Williams, Agnes Williams, Anna Lucey, Margaret Lucey, Edward Jones, Herbert Dillon and Al Foley. Caring brother-in-law of Patricia Foley, Sister Marie Dennis S.P., Margaret Lucey and the late Jack Lucey, Francis Lucey, Grace Jones and Dorothy Dillon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday morning, February 15th at 9:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11:00AM. Burial with military honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. WWII Navy Veteran. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 Grove St., Wakefield, MA 01880. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020