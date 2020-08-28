MacGREGOR, John John MacGregor was called home to Heaven on August 21, 2020 after succumbing to infectious complications of his chronic treatment for CLL. He was known by a variety of titles and monikers during his 85 years of life: son, brother, student, soldier, radio DJ, Professor, husband, activist, Dad, deacon, Grandpa Mac, and even Mr. Sturdly to those who shared his love for the silly side of life! Dad was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 7, 1935, the second of three sons of Forbes MacGregor and Elizabeth Clarke MacGregor. He grew up in Massachusetts and attended the University of Maine, taking a three-year hiatus to serve in the US Army in post-war Germany. He then returned to Maine and graduated with Highest Honors in 1961. Thereafter he studied in Germany on a Fulbright Scholarship at the University of the Saar, focused on social change in small villages near US military bases. Subsequently he earned a Doctorate in Sociology from Cornell University in 1966. He and his first wife, Ludie Johnson MacGregor, welcomed their daughter Heather Jean in 1965. Dad then migrated West and taught for a total of 12 years, first at the University of Oregon in Eugene, and later at Western Washington University in Bellingham. He was very proud of his role organizing and teaching the largest course in the history of the Oregon system of higher education – an environmental concerns class, "Can We Survive?" Eighteen hundred students registered, and 3000 showed up for the first session on Earth Day, 1970. These efforts helped launch the environmental movement in Oregon. During those years, he and his second wife, Colleen Sabella MacGregor, welcomed their son John Forbes in 1971. After academia lost its allure, he led a remarkably colorful life for the past four decades. He was co-owner and operator of a beach resort; helped run a restaurant on Lummi Island in Washington; pursued development of hydroelectric power in Alaska; was train conductor at a tourist railroad in the California redwoods; worked as a security guard; graded expository writing on standardized tests; counseled recovering drug addicts in a variety of settings. His skills and passion for helping others eventually led to a career in social work, and he was at one time social services director for a nursing home. His hobbies along the way included 'ham' radio; cooking; writing; playing the comb (yes that exists); and landscape photography. He was particularly adept at persuasive writing, helping secure 100 percent benefits for a disabled veteran at one point and successfully lobbying against a liquid natural gas processing plant on the seashore in Oregon during a 10-year time span. He met Carol Ann Patterson in the 1990s, and she grew to become the "love of my life," in his own words. John and Ann were married in Tucson in 1997. After he retired in 2002, volunteer work with St. Mark's Presbyterian Church became his passion. He was a choir member and soloist, a cantor, and served three terms as deacon. A lifelong self-described activist, at St. Mark's he was involved with numerous social justice projects. He also described an avocation for "taking in strays," including ex-cons, recovering addicts, the homeless, and persons with cognitive disabilities, at various times during the past 45 years. Over the past couple years, as his health declined, Dad was forced to focus more on his own needs than those of his neighbors – which was no doubt difficult for a man with a heart his size. During these struggles, he taught the rest of us a tremendous lesson in patience, acceptance, and unflappable optimism. He was a truly remarkable man who will be missed greatly! John was predeceased by his parents Forbes and Elizabeth and his brother Peter. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Patterson); daughter Heather (Sam) Shult; son John Forbes (Bronwyn); brother Bruce (Barbara); grandchildren Corey, Kiera, Patrick, Matthew, Meaghan and Emily; nephew Glenn (Anna); nieces Deb (Linda), Carol (Manny) Barba, and Laurie (Blaise) Beakes and their families. An in-person memorial service is postponed at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mark's Congregational Care Fund.