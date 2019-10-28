|
MALONEY, John Age 78 of Waltham. Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Kathleen (O'Connor) Maloney, Dear father of Susan Alarie & her husband Mark, John Maloney & his wife Jennifer and Kelly. Cherished "Pa' to Allison Lee, Kaitlyn Nicole, Tayler Rae and Megan Reilly. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate John's Life on Friday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN from 5-7:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 7:30 PM. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019