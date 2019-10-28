Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MALONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, John Age 78 of Waltham. Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Kathleen (O'Connor) Maloney, Dear father of Susan Alarie & her husband Mark, John Maloney & his wife Jennifer and Kelly. Cherished "Pa' to Allison Lee, Kaitlyn Nicole, Tayler Rae and Megan Reilly. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate John's Life on Friday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN from 5-7:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 7:30 PM. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now