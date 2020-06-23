Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
MANDILE, Rev. John J. "Jack" SJ Of Weston, on June 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frederick & Margaret (Marchese) Mandile. Brother of Francis and Richard Mandile, Geraldine Robson, Carol Ann Lafreniere, Mary Newton and the late Margaret Mandile. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews and Jesuit Brothers. A private Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit Campion Center, Weston will be held. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
