|
|
DUKER, John Marshall An Original and an Outsized Presence Died peacefully April 6th, 2020 at home at Brightview Severna Park in MD with his wife of 66 years, Sally Ann Morse Duker. John leaves his wife, four daughters, Marilynn Duker (Dale McArdle) of Baltimore, MD, Laurie Duker (Jeremy Rosner) of Silver Spring, MD, Tracy Anielski (Jeff Anielski) of San Diego, CA, and Gabrielle Gelinas (Bob Gelinas) of Needham, MA, and ten grandchildren, all of whom shared their love and memories with John in the days before his death. He was 90. John capped a successful career by traveling world-wide as Vice President of International Marketing for Compugraphic Corp., based in Wilmington, MA. He retired in 1989. While in Europe he developed a deep passion for art, classical music and opera, which he enjoyed with his wife for over 30 years. John was quick to laugh. He instilled in his entire family a passion for education, reading, politics, strong opinions, public service, music, sports, self-improvement and arguing. He will be sorely missed. He was an original. Services private. Contributions can be made to Court Watch, at 8720 Georgia Avenue, Suite 302, Silver Spring, MD, 20910 or online.
View the online memorial for John Marshall DUKER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020