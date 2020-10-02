DARCY, John Martin Native of Brighton's Oak Square Area Passed Peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020 John Martin Darcy of Englewood, FL, died peacefully September 28, 2020 at the age of 81 in Tampa, FL, after suffering a severe spinal cord injury from a fall this past July. John was born on August 23, 1939 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton, MA. He attended Our Lady of Presentation Grammar School in Oak Square and Boston Technical High School, graduating in 1957. After graduation, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, trained at Parris Island, SC and later was stationed as a helicopter mechanic at Quantico, VA and Weymouth, MA. After the service, John worked in the emerging electronics field in the Boston area in the 1960's and later in Binghamton, NY. His career in electronics led him to pursue industrial managerial work in Scranton PA. In the 1980's and beyond, he undertook construction management, where he built and restored a number of buildings in and around the Scranton area. John maintained close ties to his native home in Oak Square, Brighton, MA. For the last 25 years, John traveled annually to the Barry residence in Lynnfield, MA to reunite with 24 boyhood friends - friendships that spanned 70 years. John was preceded in death by his father, John Joseph Darcy, and his mother, Muriel Connolly Darcy, of Brighton, MA. He is survived by his beloved longtime partner, Carol Hudak of Englewood, FL, his four children and spouses, Sarah E. Darcy (Boston, MA), John M. Darcy, II (Kingsley, PA), Meghan Darcy Gabello and Nicholas Gabello (Dunmore, PA) and Kevin and Tracy Anescavage Darcy (Scranton, PA). John is also survived by five grandchildren: Gavin Darcy, Anna Gabello, Sophia Gabello, Emilia Gabello and Brynn Gabello. John is also survived by two brothers: Joseph Darcy and wife, Denise, of Waterboro, ME with nephews and nieces, Thaddeus Darcy, Bryony Darcy, Patrick Darcy, Joseph Darcy and Liam Darcy; and Thomas Darcy and wife, Shauna, of Walpole, MA and nephew, Thomas Darcy, Jr. Visiting Hours: Memorial Services will be held in both Scranton, PA and Boston, MA at a later date, public health policies permitting. Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory – Venice 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285 www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/john-darcy View the online memorial for John Martin DARCY