MATSON, John Of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. He was 93 years old. Beloved husband of 73 years of the late Ann E. "Nan" (Gately) Matson. Son of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Macdonald). Devoted father of Debra Matson of Roslindale and Roger Matson and his wife Kathleen of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Thomas Matson and his wife Marsha of Raynham, Kerrie Purnell and her husband Robert of East Longmeadow and Katelyn Nesbitt and her husband Keith of Raynham. Cherished great-grandfather of Abigail, Ryan, Brady, Kayla and Matthew. Dear brother of Alice MacFarlane, Robert Parsloe and the late Dorothy Stuart, Phyllis Murphy and Nancy Doherty. John is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was a 28 year employee of the MBTA where he worked as a motorman. He was a proud member of Boston Carmen's Local 589. John was a volunteer greeter at the Faulkner Hospital until age 80. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, February 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 catholictv.org or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020