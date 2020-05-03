|
PALLONE, John Matthew Age 64, of West Newbury, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with lymphoma. John was born in Buffalo, NY on September 16th, 1955, the son of Teresa (Violino) Pallone and the late Adrian Pallone of Windham, NH. Raised in Andover, he was a graduate of Andover High School. He attended Merrimack College and graduated with a BS in 1977. He went on to become a CPA in MA and NH, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. He and William Shaheen founded a distinguished accounting firm, Shaheen, Pallone & Associates, P.C. in North Andover, MA. He was also co-founder of PBJ Development Corporation, which owns and operates Crossroads Plaza in North Andover. In 1981, he married Donna (Shaheen) Pallone, and together they raised two children in North Andover for 27 years before moving to West Newbury, MA in 2012. He was a member of St. Michael's Parish in North Andover and more recently St. Anne's Church in West Newbury. John gave back to the community in many ways. He was the past Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for Covenant Health Systems, a member of the President's Leadership Council for Merrimack College, a member of the Finance Committee and past Chairperson for Mary Immaculate Health Care Services, a past member of the North Andover Zoning Board of Appeals (15 years), and past Chairperson for the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District. John's family was his most important achievement. He loved being a father to his two children Matthew Pallone and Laura Perreault and an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He loved to share his passion for anything outdoors -- skiing, hiking, boating, biking, and fishing. He also loved to spend time in Chatham, MA on the Cape where he had a summer home. Another passion of his was reading, and you could often find him with a book in hand. He never stopped learning and enjoyed sharing his wisdom with his children and grandchildren. His faith carried him through life, and he was a rock to his entire family. He often reminded his family that "worrying was a useless use of energy." To John, the cup of life was always "half full not half empty." Everyone that met John loved him for his calm, collected, and kind nature and his simple philosophical way of looking at life. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Mrs. Donna (Shaheen) Pallone; his son Matthew Pallone and wife Laura (Montini) Pallone; his daughter Laura (Pallone) Perreault and husband Ryan Perreault, and his two grandchildren Michael and Saraphina Perreault; his mother Teresa Pallone; sister Anne and husband John Bauer; sister Janet and husband John Niceforo; brother-in-law Paul Bompastore; mother-in-law Constance (Ferris) Shaheen, brother-in-law Peter Shaheen and wife Margaret and sister-in-law Lisa Solomon and husband David; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Adrian Pallone and sister Joan Bompastore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or a charitable donation of your choice. Visiting Hours: A private Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Newburyport was entrusted to the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. When able, the family will hold a Mass and celebration of John's life. To leave the family online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhome.com
