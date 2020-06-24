Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
McARDLE, John Age 79, of North Falmouth, passed away on June 22, 2020. Born in Boston to the late Gerald and Ruth (Kelly) McArdle. Loving husband of Evelyn M. (Mulvey) McArdle. Also survived by his sisters, Virginia McArdle of North Falmouth and Mary Lou McArdle of Watertown, his brothers-in-law Joseph M. Mulvey and his wife Janet of North Falmouth and Gerard "Jerry" Mulvey and his wife Susan of North Quincy, 11 nieces and nephews, 14 grandnieces and nephews, and 3 great-nieces and nephew, as well as many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Kathleen Aicardi of Norwell. Services will be privately held. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Elizabeth Seton Church, PO Box 861, North Falmouth, MA 02556. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason W. Falmouth MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
