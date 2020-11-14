BAILEY, John McKay Of Dover, passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Deirdre M. Windsor-Bailey. Son of Joan Price Bailey of Westwood and the late Andrew Chase Bailey. Brother of Andrew C. Bailey, Jr. of Medfield and Elizabeth B. Graham and her husband Robert M. Graham of Dedham. Survived by nieces and nephew and great-nieces and great-nephew. Founding partner of Fine Arts Express, Boston. John was a revered art packer, designer and installer in the museum and fine-arts community globally. A celebration of life will be announced in 2021. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687





