JOHN MCLOUGHLIN
McLOUGHLIN, John Age 96, of Milton passed away September 15th. Beloved husband of Mary T. (Delaney). Father of John M. McLoughlin and his wife Lori of Saugus and Mary T. Gaeta and her husband Joseph of Peabody. Grandfather of Anthony Gaeta of Peabody. Brother of the late Mary Friese, Margaret Glynn, Helen Gallagher, Patrick McLoughlin and Bridget McLoughlin. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory's Church, Dorchester, Tuesday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday morning prior to the Mass from 9:15 to 10:15 am. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for John McLOUGHLIN


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
