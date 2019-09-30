|
MEAGHER, John Of Peabody, age 90, beloved husband of Margaret (Fallon) Meagher, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Peabody, John was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Curtin) Meagher. He received his education in the Peabody school system and graduated from Peabody High School, class of 1946. An honorably discharged veteran, John served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Army. He continued his service with the Army National Guard, retiring in 1972 as a Lt. Colonel. John served in the Massachusetts State Police for 26 years in various assignments, and retired with the rank of Lieutenant. A lifelong resident of Peabody, John loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, travel and spending winters in Kailua, Hawaii and Laveen, Arizona. In addition to his wife with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, he is survived by four daughters, Peg Meagher of Kailua, HI, Kathy Grant of Pocasset, Maureen Dragon of Salisbury and Kerry Meagher of Lynn; three grandchildren, Colleen Marzelli, Daniel Dragon, Nolan Dragon and a great-grandson, Parker Marzelli; and his sister-in-law, Mary Fallon. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, William Meagher, sister, Mary Meagher, sister and brothers-in-law Phyllis Meagher, Joseph Fallon, Irene and Don Hunter, Leo and Maureen Fallon. Visiting Hours: His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471, or to , 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook, visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019