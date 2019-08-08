|
FITZGERALD, John Michael 93 years young, passed peacefully in his home August 3, surrounded by those who loved and cared for him. A devout lifelong Catholic, he is now at rest with his mother, Mary, father, John Senior, and three sisters, Monica (Phillips), Mary and Rita Fitzgerald. A WWII US Navy Veteran, John returned safely and enjoyed a career as a union carpenter and later in finance. John enjoyed time with his family and beloved dogs. A lifelong Boston resident, he will be missed by his devoted caregivers, friends and neighbors. Services to be held on August 14, from 12 to 1:30 at Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street in JAMAICA PLAIN. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019