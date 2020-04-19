Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN MICHAEL QUINN


1931 - 2020
QUINN, John Michael Age 89, of Melrose, passed at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of 62 years to Elsa Quinn. He is survived by his wife and three children, Nancy, Kevin, and Patricia, as well as their 6 grandchildren. John is predeceased by his son, Michael Thomas Quinn, husband of Deborah Quinn, whom his family is glad to know was waiting for him in heaven. Arrangements are in the care of the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Complete details concerning services to follow in the coming weeks. To leave a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020
