MILNE, John Political journalist John Milne, formerly of Concord, NH, last residing in Portland, ME, died of a brief illness on Thursday, Sept. 5th. He was 73.
John's first love was politics, which he covered for more than four decades, reporting with UPI, Miami Herald, New Hampshire Times, and The Boston Globe. In 1999, he launched PrimaryDiner.com, one of the first news websites devoted solely to the subject. He loved talking to people, and asking questions, saying, "I'm lucky I'm paid to do what I love." He worked for and influenced many newspapers, but editing the New Hampshire Times held a special place in his heart. Political reporting for the Globe was another cherry gig. "I get to live in New Hampshire," he'd say, "but every four years, I get to play in the big leagues." He boasted privately of having met every president within his lifetime (2016 broke the streak); although, in New Hampshire, that could probably be a club.
John always had a book project in the works, from mysteries to political histories. His efforts finally came to fruition when he edited "CrossCurrents of Change: Concord, N.H. in the 20th Century," written by a collection of local historians. He was never without a book, or three, in hand.
With his wife Lisa, he shared a shorthand humor, heavy on puns and useless, impromptu acronyms. They long, and lovingly, argued over the distinctions in their regional dialects, his a milkshake, hers a frappe. Together they terrorized their children, insisting on names such as Walter Mond-Owl and Michael Duck-akis for their stuffed animals. He liked to stay up late playing blues guitar, but played for an audience only once - in Chicago, with Mike Bloomfield. He loved hiking, and frequently took both children and the family dogs. He'd admit that none of the well-loved animals held a candle to Brigand, his boyhood collie, whom he taught to herd toddlers.
He was an accomplished and experimental cook as well as a connoisseur of his wife's prolific baking. Their ample cookbook collection conquered more than one bookcase. At family dinners, and long before social media, he plated each dish, lovingly fanning the sliced beets over a sheaf of asparagus, and dotting with green dressing. He'd say, "you eat with your eyes."
John's son Joshua inherited his love of baseball, news media, and his gregarious charm. His daughter Jessica inherited his passion for history, architecture, and hiking. Because of his influence, they both became writers after a fashion. He was generous with his editing expertise, collaborative and direct. Even so, he always said his wife Lisa was his best editor.
Later in life, John loved reading to his four grandchildren. The Concord (NH) Public Library was one of his favorite haunts. With the Concord Historical Society, he worked to memorialize John Wynant, whose contributions to this country were unsung. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either organization. A Celebration of Life will be held in Portland, ME in October.
If he'd edited this obit, it'd be better.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019