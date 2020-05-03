|
MOOERS, John "Jake" On Friday, April 24, 2020, John "Jake" Mooers, loving husband and father, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 72. Jake was born on March 4, 1948 in Boston, MA to Maurice Mooers and Rachael Ikola. Jake was a retiree of the Public Works Department for the City of Boston, an avid sports fan of all Boston professional sports teams, a borderline obsessed card collector, he may have a tinge of Gypsy in his soul considering his appetite of road trips, but his true passion besides that green thumb of his, was his daughter and stepdaughters and all the grandkids they blessed upon him. A devoted husband to the love of his life Judi, forever let them walk along clouds of sand hand in hand, in peace with their absolute love. If you asked a hundred people who Jake Mooers was, they'd say, "He's not a man of many words," yet he touched so many with a simple act of kindness, touch, or that endearing smile so many adored. When Jake loved, he did so unconditionally. John was preceded in death by his father, Maurice, his mother Rachael, wife Judi, brothers Stanley and Larry, and stepdaughter Tammy. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kristen Mooers and stepdaughter Tanya Feeney. Beloved "Papa" to Jaryd, Zachery, Avery, Jake, and Benjamin. Brothers Ralph, Paul, Peter, Danny, and sister Judy. Also so many treasured nephews, nieces, and cousins. Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of Jake's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to at
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020