WILSON, John (Jack) Morgan Of Wellesley and Medfield, passed peacefully at sunrise, May 20. He was born July 17, 1929 in Liberty, New York and raised in St. Albans (Queens) New York. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Fairfield Noyes and survived by two sons, Douglas (Sun Valley, ID) and Andrew (Medfield, MA), daughter-in-law, Mary, and grandchildren Jordan, Noah and Lara. One of ten children, he is also survived by his sister Judith Galligan of Brewster, Massachusetts. Jack loved music, poetry, and singing. He was also an avid saltwater angler from an early age, surf-casting from Montauk to Nauset. Passionate about baseball, he was invited to try out for the New York Yankees as a teenager and later coached Little League for many years. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War era and his working career spanned industrial manufacturing, sales, carpentry, and building materials. Active and industrious, he worked well into his 88th year, citing Linden Store sandwiches as his ticket to longevity. He served as a deacon in the Wellesley Congregational Church where he was a member for more than fifty years. Golf was a favorite pastime and he played whenever he could, maintaining a membership at Nehoiden Golf Club for more than half a century and venturing as far afield as Scotland and Ireland to play the ancient game. In recent years, Jack was a member at the Kingsbury Club in Medfield, where he enjoyed daily workouts and the community. Due to pandemic restrictions, Services will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020